Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 13-year-old from Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating Chantelle Doyle from Kilcock, Co Kildare.

Chantelle, 13, is described as being approximately 5'2", with a slight build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black coloured jacket, black leggings, a black top and green/blue Nike runners.

Chantelle is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "very concerned for her welfare".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.