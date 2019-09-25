News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 13-year-old from Kildare

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating Chantelle Doyle from Kilcock, Co Kildare.

Chantelle, 13, is described as being approximately 5'2", with a slight build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 13-year-old from Kildare

When last seen she was wearing a black coloured jacket, black leggings, a black top and green/blue Nike runners.

Chantelle is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "very concerned for her welfare".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Attorney General to grant new inquest into Stardust blaze

More on this topic

Gardaí concerned for man, 42, missing from LimerickGardaí concerned for man, 42, missing from Limerick

Latest: 28-year-old missing from Dublin found safe and wellLatest: 28-year-old missing from Dublin found safe and well

Crimestoppers launch appeal to help find mother missing since 2013Crimestoppers launch appeal to help find mother missing since 2013

Gardaí concerned for missing 20-year-old woman from Co KildareGardaí concerned for missing 20-year-old woman from Co Kildare


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

A once-a-year opportunity comes up next weekend when buildings of architectural merit, that are not usually accessible by the public, open their doors, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Behind the Scenes: What to expect at Open House weekend this October

Military metaphors are commonly used when we talk about cancer but, according to new research, describing the disease as a battlefield is far from helpful and can have a negative effect, writes Marjorie Brennan.Examine Yourself: Military terms like 'battling cancer' and 'war on cancer' do more harm than good

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

Bowel cancer mainly affects people over the age of 50.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of bowel cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »