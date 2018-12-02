NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 10:20 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eavan Murphy who was last seen in Listowel, Co Kerry on Saturday morning.

Eavan is described as 5' 2” in height, of medium build and with brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white sweater with a GAP logo and black trousers.

Gardaí and Eavan’s family are said to be very concerned for her safety.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Eavan Murphy has been missing since Saturday, December 1.

Digital Desk


