NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of missing 14-year-old girl

Julija Nedilskaja.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Gardaí and the parents of a 14-year-old girl who is missing in Galway are said to be "very concerned" for her safety.

Julija Nedilskaja is missing from her home in Knocknacarra, Salthill, since Friday.

She was last seen when she left her school on Taylors Hill, Galway at around midday.

She is described as being 5' 9" in height, of slight build with long dark blond hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform, a navy skirt, a navy jumper with the school crest and a blue shirt and black runners.

It is not likely that Julija is still wearing these clothes, Gardaí say.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may be able to assist in locating Julija to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 - 514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Man, 30s, dies following road collision in Co Wexford

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man, 55, missing in Dublin

Cork Gardaí search for boy last seen over two weeks ago

Gardaí appeal for help locating teen last seen in Clondalkin

Latest: Drogheda woman found safe and well

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin's Cork City Council seats under threat from Greens

#Elections2019: Green wave expected to roll in Ireland following European poll

#Elections2019: Aontú looks to top poll in Navan area

Man, 40s, dies while cycling in Co Mayo


Lifestyle

So is this the garden of the future? Eve Kelliher visits Les Jardins d'Etretat in France

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »