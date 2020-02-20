News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo man

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:07 PM

Gardaí are asking for help to find a man who is missing from Mayo since yesterday.

Liam Lavelle, aged 26, was last seen today in the Bridewell, Dublin 7 area at around 1.40pm.

Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being five foot four inches tall with red hair, a slight build and blue eyes.

When last seen Liam was wearing a grey Herringbone type coat and may also be wearing knee-high brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Castlebar on 094 9038 200.

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo man

More on this topic

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from MeathGardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from Meath

Gardaí concerned for man, 37, missing from Cork Gardaí concerned for man, 37, missing from Cork

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow womanGardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman


missing personMayoTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »