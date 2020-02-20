Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo man

Gardaí are asking for help to find a man who is missing from Mayo since yesterday.

Liam Lavelle, aged 26, was last seen today in the Bridewell, Dublin 7 area at around 1.40pm.

Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being five foot four inches tall with red hair, a slight build and blue eyes.

When last seen Liam was wearing a grey Herringbone type coat and may also be wearing knee-high brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Castlebar on 094 9038 200.