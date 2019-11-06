News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí 'very concerned' for girl who has been missing for a month

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 09:42 PM

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl missing from her home in Co. Kildare.

Officers in Leixlip are looking for 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle who has been missing since Monday, October 7.

Chantelle was last seen leaving a petrol station on the Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare at around 9am.

Chantelle is around five feet two inches tall with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare and anyone with information or who can help them in finding Chantelle are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

