Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'

Gardaí used their Covid-19 powers just three times in the last week, a continued reduction in the use of the emergency provisions.

In all, officers have invoked the regulations 307 times since they were introduced on April 8, but they said that this was “out of more than a million interactions with the public”.

These included arrests and incidents without someone being taken into custody.

However, there has been a high level of co-operation with gardaí during the pandemic.

They said that as well as the three new incidents over the last week, they have recorded two new incidents where they used their Covid-19 powers which happened in previous weeks.

The three cases in the week ending June 13 compares to six incidents in the previous week.

Gardaí also said there have been 100 incidents of spitting and/or coughing against its officers since April 8, a rise of seven on the previous week.

Garda members have used so-called spit hoods, which are put over a suspect’s head to prevent spitting or coughing, five times in the last week, bringing the total to 75.

Commissioner Drew Harris said: "Gardaí continue to be subject of disgusting spitting and coughing attacks. This remains a serious concern for the organisation.

"These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks.

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

There were 2,086 pre-existing offences carried out during the same period such as drink driving, and drugs and weapons seizures.

Despite this, An garda Síochána said there has been very good compliance with public health guidelines.

Commissioner Harris said: "There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines. However, we are only in week one of Phase 2.

"We all need to continue to play our part in reducing the spreading of COVID-19 by staying local, not making unnecessary journeys, and maintaining social distancing.

"At the outset of the COVID-19 situation, I said that An Garda Síochána will continue to operate as a community-based policing service with a focus on protecting the vulnerable. This approach will not change during this phase.”