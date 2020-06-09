Gardaí use Covid powers just six times in past week

GardaCommissioner Drew Harris. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí used their Covid-19 powers just six times in the last week, marking a continuing reduction in use of the emergency provisions.

It came as latest figures showed another nine people have died of Covid-19, and another nine cases of the disease have been identified.

Garda bosses said the regulations have been invoked a total of 302 times since they were introduced on April 8 – but said that this was “out of more than a million interactions with the public”.

Records of seven new cases also emerged, but relate to incidents over the previous weeks.

The six cases in the week ending June 6 compares to 13 incidents in the previous week.

The numbers for three preceding weeks were 22, 49 and 53 respectively, demonstrating reduced usage.

The figure could fall further after it emerged that Gardaí do not have the power to enforce the new restrictions on travel (which have been widened from 5km from home to internal county travel or 20kms from home if entering another county).

In their weekly update, Garda HQ also said there were five attacks on gardaí in the past week during which members were deliberately spat or coughed at.

This compares to eight in the previous week. There have been 93 such incidents since April 8.

Garda members have used so-called spit hoods, which are put over a suspect’s head to prevent spitting or coughing, four times in the last week, bringing the total to 70.

The briefing said powers that gardaí already had before enactment of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020) were used in 2,018 incidents since April 8.

These range from incidents such as drink driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures, to public order offences.

Garda HQ said they have always taken a “graduated” policing response to the crisis – encompassing engagement, education, encouragement and, as a last resort, enforcement.

The 302 incidents include both arrests and occasions where personal details are taken and the DPP consulted on the issue of charges.

Gardaí said that, to date, in 82 of these incidents a charge or summons has been issued.

Most incidents involve a single individual but some have resulted in charges against multiple people. To date, in 14 of the 302 incidents the DPP directed no charge. The remainder continue to be under criminal investigation.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines. As we enter Phase 2, it is important that we all continue to play our part in reducing the spreading of COVID-19 by staying local, not making unnecessary journeys, and maintaining social distancing.”

In relation to the spit and cough attacks, he said: "While the rate is reducing, Gardaí continue to be subjected to despicable spitting and coughing attacks. This remains a serious concern for the organisation."

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that 1,691 people have now died in Ireland of the coronavirus, and there have been 25,215 confirmed cases.

A total of 110 confirmed cases are in hospital, of which 35 cases are currently in ICU.