Gardaí urge Junior Cert students to be cautious with results celebrations

Gardaí have urged students and their parents to be mindful about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs as nearly 65,000 students receive their Junior Certificate results today.
Gardaí said that while many teens will be in high spirits as they head out to celebrate with friends this evening, it is their hope that each one has a safe and enjoyable night.
Students are being asked to take the following precautions to ensure this:
Additional Gardaí will be patrolling from early this evening, operation in a uniform and also pain clothes capacity.
Gardaí added that they will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to anyone found behaving in an anti-social manner.