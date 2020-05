Up to €68,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants has been seized from a house in county Wexford.

The "sophisticated cannabis production operation" was found at a house in Corrmacurra, Murrintown, yesterday after a planned search.

More than 80 plants were found, while follow-up searches in other areas of the county, New Ross and Wexford, were carried out.

No arrests have yet been made.

