News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí uncover almost €750,000 worth of drugs in two operations

Gardaí uncover almost €750,000 worth of drugs in two operations
Garda arrested a number of men and uncovered nearly €750,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 08:02 AM

Four men have been held overnight after nearly €750,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine were uncovered by Gardaí in separate operations over the past 48 hours.

Three and a half kilos of cocaine worth €245,000 was found at a house in Kill, Co Kildare, after Gardaí intercepted a car on the M7.

Meanwhile, cannabis growhouses were uncovered in Ballymahon in Co Longford and Ballina, Co Mayo.

The men being held range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Ballina councillor Michael Loftus says the huge grow operations should be a warning to people who own homes in remote areas who might be offered cash to rent them out.

He says electrical power is critical for growhouses and that " very elaborate heating systems" are installed.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus and BA owner IAG 'won't be bailed out like Lufthansa' over Covid-19

More on this topic

€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo

Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in LongfordMan arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Two arrested following €280k cocaine seizureTwo arrested following €280k cocaine seizure

Three men arrested following €700k cash seizure in Dublin and MeathThree men arrested following €700k cash seizure in Dublin and Meath


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Covid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from todayCovid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from today

Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’

Holohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissionsHolohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissions

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...


Lifestyle

Cork author Conal Creedon tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influences, from characters in his family’s shop to Ian Dury and Jim JarmuschCulture That Made Me: Conal Creedon on showbands, punk rock and playing the saw

A new thriller on Netflix is already causing a stir, and JK Rowling has set the internet alight with chapters of her fairytale, writes Des O’DriscollOnline Entertainment Tips: Snowpiercer, JK Rowling's new tale, and two films on Repeal

She's been sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: Normal People is basically a Maeve Binchy novel with mobile phones

Every evening, volunteers set out on bikes from Penny Dinners, delivering food and supplies to Cork’s homeless community. Donal O’Keeffe accompanied the Knight Riders on their rounds.Knight Riders bike around Cork city to deliver food to the homeless for Cork Penny Dinners

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »