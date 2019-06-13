News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí: Tusla can take five months to contact parties

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Gardaí have said it is not unusual for Tusla to take five months from the date of a referral in a child welfare case before making contact with the parties involved, with one senior officer citing the workload of social workers as the main reason.

The comments were made in the course of a hearing in which a man faced a charge of assault against his former partner and where the alleged altercation was said to have occurred in front of the couple’s children.

Garda Sean O’Connor told Judge John King that he took a statement from the woman in the case last September, two days after the alleged assault, and had categorised it as alleged emotional abuse, with a related child-welfare concern also logged, because it was alleged to have occurred in front of the children.

A referral was then made to the Child and Family Agency as per statutory obligations and the garda was asked if it was unusual that between September and February there was no Tusla contact. He said it was not: “It does take quite a long time for Tusla to contact the parties involved.”

Defence solicitor Pat Horan said it was not likely that Tusla would close a case without speaking to the children involved, describing such a scenario as “completely implausible”.

He later argued it was “beyond belief” that Tusla would close a case file — as it did in this case — two days before the commencement on criminal proceedings.

However, Insp David Callaghan said: “I can give you a number of examples where they have closed it beforehand.”

Insp Callaghan told the sitting of Bandon District Court:

“A clear sign of of the workload that Tusla have is that February 2019 is the first contact with either party.”

Having heard all the evidence, Judge King Dismissed the charge against the man.

Tusla has pointed to its efforts over the past year to recruit and retain more social workers and has said it has made some progress.

Its most recent monthly report, for March, shows a small fall in the number of low- and medium-priority cases awaiting allocation to a social worker, while the number of referrals and mandated reports received by Tusla were higher than a year ago.

More on this topic

Tusla to respond to figures showing number of retrospective abuse cases awaiting allocation

Brother of Tusla legal affairs boss one of the top 10 earners in barristers’ fees at the agency

Tusla responds to investigation into rape of three children in state care

Tusla not fit for purpose, says solicitor, amid claims Galway foster home rapes 'not an isolated incident'

TOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Fears over Manchester lab in 90k cervical checks

Nearly more dead than living’ on voting register

Homeowners face ‘modest’ property tax hikes from 2021

Minister signals no return to banker bonuses


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the people who are spearheading the commemoration of the Limerick Soviet 100 years on

Green team scoops top architectural awards

Learning Points: Being happy isn’t a magic trick, it takes hard work

Mum's the word: Happy Father’s Day to all the men creating wonderful memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »