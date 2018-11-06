Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí trying to locate missing teen from Dublin appeal for information

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 01:57 PM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old.

Kalem Murphy - who is from Lahinch Road in Clare - was last seen at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin 15 on November 4.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of thin build and has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey coat, lime green hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and navy Nike runners.

He also had a black gear bag with him.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk


