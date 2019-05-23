NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in Darndale yesterday. Pic: Collins.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Gardaí investigating the murder of two men in Dublin - within 24 hours of each other - are trying to establish a motive for the attacks.

Jordan Davis - who was in his 20's - was shot dead while pushing a buggy on the Marigold Road area of Darndale at 4pm yesterday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, 22-year-old Sean Little from Coolock was found dead beside a car on fire at Walshestown near Balbriggan.

It is understood the two men were friends and Gardaí are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Superintendent Tony Twomey, who is leading the investigation into Mr Little’s murder, appealed for information about the car at the scene:

We’re particularly interested in anybody that may have seen a black, Vauxhall Insignia. It’s an imported Vauxhall Insignia, registration number 181 D 46703. If anybody saw that in the area, we would be interested in talking to them.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

