A woman has died in a house fire in Co. Limerick.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Ballyorgan, near Kilmallock, shortly after 1pm.

She was found by a family member who alerted emergency services.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem is due to take place later.

Gardaí are treating it as a tragic accident.