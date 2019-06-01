NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí treating serious hit-and-run in Co Louth as 'deliberate act of endangerment'

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 06:08 PM

Gardaí are investigating a serious hit-and-run road collision in Co Louth today.

The incident occurred at around 9.55am this morning at Barrack Street in Dundalk.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured and was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí are treating this as a deliberate act of endangerment.

They are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of, or on the driver of, a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111.

Anyone who can provide assistance is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Man, 20s, arrested over alleged death threat

More on this topic

Deaths are a reminder that the roads can be lethal

Boy, 8, hospitalised after being hit by car in Cork

Man arrested in connection with fatal Dublin hit and run as victim named

Gardaí looking for truck driver involved in fatal hit and run

Road CollisionDundalkTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information on crash between lorry and coach on Naas Road

Cavan Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenage girl

Survey highlights positives and negatives for Ireland's elderly

Developers lodge applications to build accommodation for over 650 in Limerick and Galway


Lifestyle

7 summer foods to get excited about now

Louise O'Neill: Today is June 1st and do you know what that means?

Selling your home? Add 'kerb appeal' by putting your garden in order

Testing times: Stress management during the exams - for students and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »