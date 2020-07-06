Gardaí treating drowning of brothers in Tipp quarry as tragic accident

A post mortem is due to be carried out this morning on the bodies of two brothers who drowned in a quarry in Tipperary.

Fergus Brophy, 42, and Philip Brophy, 34, from Ballybrittas in Co Laois, got into difficulty while diving in Portroe yesterday.

Gardaí are treating their deaths as a tragic accident.

The Portroe quarry with its picturesque blue waters is a popular destination for local water sports enthusiasts and currently operates as a dive centre.

The brothers were seen entering the water at about 12.30pm but got into difficulty at some point between then and 1.30pm.

They were said to be experienced divers.

Witnesses said one of the men was seen getting out of the water to raise the alarm after his brother got into trouble but then returned to help him.

When gardaí arrived both men's bodies had already been recovered by amateur divers at the scene.

Kilaloe coastguard, gardaí and ambulance personnel were among those involved in the operation.

The brothers' remains were taken to Limerick University hospital where a post mortem will be carried out this morning.