News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí track down teens filmed in mass brawl in Cork

Gardaí track down teens filmed in mass brawl in Cork
Gardaí have been examining CCTV and phone video footage of the incident, which occurred two weeks ago, and have been liaising with Bus Éireann to identify the travel patterns of certain groups of teenagers who used bus routes which serve the suburbs of Douglas and Rochestown.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Teenagers who were filmed engaging in a mass brawl on the southside of Cork city can expect a visit from gardaí soon and may face criminal charges.

That was the warning from Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin who said gardaí are now satisfied they have identified the vast majority of those who were involved in what's believed to have been a planned fight in the Mount Oval estate in Rochestown almost two weeks ago.

There were violent scenes when up to 70 teenagers clashed in the estate on May 23. Video clips of the incident were shared online, sparking outrage.

Gardaí have been examining CCTV and phone video footage of the incident and have been liaising with Bus Éireann to identify the travel patterns of certain groups of teenagers who used bus routes which serve the suburbs of Douglas and Rochestown.

Chief Superintendent McPolin said gardaí will be ready soon to call to the homes of a number of those who have been identified to discuss the findings of their investigation with them and with their parents.

He said consideration is being given to the referral of certain cases to the Juvenile Diversion Programme, designed specifically for children under 18 which involves the young person receiving a caution from gardaí against committing certain types of behaviour, and in some circumstances the child being placed under the supervision of a juvenile liaison officer.

READ MORE

Man, 40s, dies following collision in Cork

But he said some files could be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions where the possibility of criminal charges are considered.

“There will be serious repercussions for those involved in this incident. Significant garda resources were devoted to this investigation at a time when those resources could have been used elsewhere,” he said.

Video footage of the brawl was shared widely on various social media and messaging apps. Some clips show several young boys being punched and kicked in the head.

Another clip recorded by a person involved in the fight features audio of a young girl laughing and encouraging those involved in the fighting to carry on.

Chief Supt McPolin repeated his appeal to parents to take responsibility for knowing where their children are during the ongoing lockdown, who they are with, and to ask questions if their children arrive home under the influence of alcohol, or showing signs of an assault.

Meanwhile, following residents' complaints about a string of parties around the university area of Cork City, many non-socially distant gatherings around the country over the bank holiday weekend and the thousands who gathered for the Black Lives Matter rallies in Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has reiterated that mass gatherings should not be organised and should not be attended.]

READ MORE

All clear given after gas leak in Cork suburb

More on this topic

Opening date set for fire-hit Cork shopping centreOpening date set for fire-hit Cork shopping centre

Man, 40s, dies following collision in CorkMan, 40s, dies following collision in Cork

Major rescue as man hurt in cliff dive in CorkMajor rescue as man hurt in cliff dive in Cork

Man seriously injured after hitting submerged rock while jumping into sea in CorkMan seriously injured after hitting submerged rock while jumping into sea in Cork


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Covid-19: This week 'the important week' in roadmap decision as health team meets to decideCovid-19: This week 'the important week' in roadmap decision as health team meets to decide

Govt to reduce pandemic payments to part-time workersGovt to reduce pandemic payments to part-time workers

'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents'Lessons need to be learned' as HSE sees rise in serious incidents

€201k salary for Trinity College head breaches approved limit€201k salary for Trinity College head breaches approved limit


Lifestyle

Kim Sheehan is an opera singer from Crosshaven, Co Cork, and is this year’s recipient of the Jane Anne Rothwell Award from Cork Midsummer Festival.A Question of Taste: Cork opera singer, Kim Sheehan

Developed in Ireland by Dublin-based indie gaming house Dreamfeel, If Found follows university graduate Kasio as she returns to Achill, Co Mayo, from the big city.'If Found': a story of belonging from the Irish videogame scene

B-Side the Leeside: Cork's Greatest Records - Giordaí Ua Laoghaire tells Don O’Mahony about the offbeat outfit who created some of the most innovative music on the Irish scene in the 1990sB-Side the Leeside: Nine Wassies from Bainne - A quirky slice of creativity

More time indoors is a chance to consider how we buy for our homes without being slaves to fleeting trends, writes Carol O’CallaghanMore time at home offers a chance to consider how we buy for our interiors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »