NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí to travel on public transport to tackle anti-social behaviour

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 07:03 AM

Gardaí and Irish Rail have joined forces as part of a crack-down on anti-social behaviour on public transport.

It follows a meeting of the Railway Safety Advisory Council.

The new blitz will see gardaí go outside normal divisional boundaries to travel on trains and buses.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says they always have a close working relationship with the gardaí.

"There will be a number of approaches in terms of addressing anti-social behaviour," said Mr Kenny.

"What's important is the ongoing efforts, working with our own private security and the gardaí, both for rail and across public transport.

"But there will be specific initiatives as well that will be undertaken with the gardaí."

READ MORE

Former solicitor denies €60k theft

More on this topic

SDLP calls on voters to reclaim right to a government

They have it wrong: UK man denies ‘murder’ of mother and child, one, in Canada

Socialists win Spain election as far-right makes breakthrough

Football rumours from the media

KEYWORDS

Public transportGardaí

More in this Section

'We have had 25 years of blank purgatory': Father of man feared murdered in Cork's 'House of Horrors'

4,000 apartments planned in Dublin under fast-track planning rules

ATM robbery foiled by Gardaí in Carlingford

Gardaí investigating three petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda overnight


Lifestyle

Appliance of Science: Why did humans lose their hair?

Runner of the Week: Craig Sykes to carry 14kg of kit during Cork City Marathon

Finding an alternative to the altar during communion season

15 things that make you a really dreadful hotel guest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »