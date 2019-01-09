Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a Tyrone woman 10 years ago are due to resume excavations at a site in Donegal this morning.

Deirdre O'Flaherty, a doctor originally from Strabane, went missing when staying in Moville, Co Donegal in January 2009.

Deirdre O'Flaherty, doctor from Donegal, missing since 2009.

The Garda search which began yesterday, centres on a remote location in the Milford area in the north-west of the county.

It's expected to last up to five days and involves members of the Garda Technical Bureau as well as private contractors.

Three years after she disappeared, the High Court in Belfast ruled that the 46-year-old, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, was dead.

The judge said he was satisfied that Dr O'Flaherty had drowned after going into the sea in Co Donegal.

The family has requested that their privacy be respected at this time.