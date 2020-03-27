News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí to restrict access to Cork beaches and amenities

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 27, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Gardaí will restrict access to beaches and certain amenity areas across Cork this weekend in a bid to enforce physical distancing guidelines.

In a statement this afternoon, Cork County Council said gardai will mount specific operations to restrict traffic to popular beaches and beauty spots, and will divert people away from these areas if necessary, in a bid to prevent crowds from gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended new restrictions on movement this week after thousands of people flocked to beaches and beauty spots last weekend despite public health guidance around physical distancing.

In its statement this afternoon, Cork County Council appealed to the public to "respect and adhere" to the advice of Government and HSE in relation to physical distancing.

"Gatherings at such facilities is discouraged and will be dispersed. Traffic will be diverted by An Garda Siochana where necessary," a spokesperson said.

