News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí to issue televised appeal for information on 2018 Dublin shooting

Gardaí to issue televised appeal for information on 2018 Dublin shooting
Gardaí at the scene of the murder of Eric Fowler in December 2018.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 04:13 PM

On this evening's installment of the RTÉ Crimecall programme, presenter Sharon Ní Bheoláin will speak with Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan, as Gardaí appeal for information on the 2018 murder of Dublin man Eric Fowler.

The programme will include CCTV footage of Eric Fowler’s last known movements on the day of his murder, as well as footage of the car that was used by suspects.

34-year-old Fowler was shot and fatally wounded on Saturday 22 December 2018, at approximately 6.50pm at Blakestown Cottages on the Blakestown Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

A short time later, a Volkswagen Jetta car, registration number 06MH3192, that was used in the murder, was discovered on fire at Rusheeney Village.

This car had been purchased four days prior to his murder on the 18th December.

Gardaí are specifically appealing to a person who was jogging on the Blakestown Road, in Blanchardstown after the incident between 6.30pm and 7pm on December 22 2018.

This person stayed with the deceased until the ambulance arrived and Gardai would like this person to come forward to see if they can assist them with progressing the investigation.

Gardaí are also looking for information in relation to the Volkswagen Jetta car and its whereabouts, between the December 18 & 22 2018.

Anyone with information can contact Crimecall directly on: 1800 40 50 60. The footage and appeal will be aired tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

READ MORE

Boy, 13, accused of torturing hedgehog to death in ‘lengthy’ attack

More on this topic

Post-mortem due on body of woman found at homePost-mortem due on body of woman found at home

Gardaí investigating all circumstances after woman killed following sword attackGardaí investigating all circumstances after woman killed following sword attack

Man, 30s, arrested as part of investigation into robbery in LongfordMan, 30s, arrested as part of investigation into robbery in Longford

Gardaí in Cork arrest man in connection with coercive control caseGardaí in Cork arrest man in connection with coercive control case

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirmCoronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirm

Woman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrestedWoman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

'Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning''Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning'


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »