Gardaí to increase 'high visiblity' patrols during coronavirus outbreak

Gardaí are planning to increase patrols across the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty shelves and queues with hundreds of people were common sights at supermarkets yesterday.

The Government's appeal for people not to panic buy is clearly falling on deaf ears.

Heartbreaking photo taken in Dublin 💔💔 Stop panic buying you are depriving the most vulnerable of their necessities 😷😷 pic.twitter.com/9Q8iRuyOYC — Brenda Walsh (@Brenda902iknow) March 12, 2020

This morning, Gardaí will unveil a new policing plan for responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

What are described as "high visiblity" patrols will be stepped up to provide "comfort and support" to communities.

Looks like panic buying is setting in my local Dunnes Stores in Dublin and schools not out yet. "Times worse than Christmas!" "An hour already to get to the till' pic.twitter.com/RIjLiE1qvL — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) March 12, 2020

Yesterday, a patrol took place in Dublin 15 after reports of stockpiling at one supermarket getting out of hand.

The new plan will also see student gardaí sworn into the force early so they can take on frontline duties.

Important Update: #Covid_19 will not steal food from the supermarket! We are not yet in #IrelandLockdown and people already are #panicbuying - this is the situation in #Dublin South at 8:04, a good way to spread the virus. pic.twitter.com/OnFcXVCB6E — Fabiano Pallonetto (@FPallonetto) March 13, 2020

Gardaí said they will continue working with the HSE and will implement all of the appropriate protocols.