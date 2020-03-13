News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí to increase 'high visiblity' patrols during coronavirus outbreak

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 09:27 AM

Gardaí are planning to increase patrols across the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty shelves and queues with hundreds of people were common sights at supermarkets yesterday.

The Government's appeal for people not to panic buy is clearly falling on deaf ears.

This morning, Gardaí will unveil a new policing plan for responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

What are described as "high visiblity" patrols will be stepped up to provide "comfort and support" to communities.

Yesterday, a patrol took place in Dublin 15 after reports of stockpiling at one supermarket getting out of hand.

The new plan will also see student gardaí sworn into the force early so they can take on frontline duties.

Gardaí said they will continue working with the HSE and will implement all of the appropriate protocols.

