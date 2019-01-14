Gardaí to digitalise CCTV footage in search for Kildare woman missing since 1998

The family of missing Co Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob is hopeful that the modernising of old CCTV footage will progress the garda inquiry which is now a murder investigation.

Deirdre Jacob has been missing since 1998.

Ms Jacob’s father Michael told Newstalk Breakfast that the investigation is like a giant jigsaw.

“There are so many missing pieces, every time there is an opportunity to find a new piece to complete the picture helps," he said.

Gardaí plans to digitalise CCTV footage from the day she went missing on July 28, 1998, are another opportunity to develop the case which was categorised as a murder investigation last year, he said.

Mr Jacob explained that gardaí hope to identify new witnesses when the old CCTV footage is digitalised.

“It will enhance the background and it might identify people who have other information to share.”

He said progress had been slow, but that it was developing gradually. “Obviously we would like to make more progress, and the Gardaí would too, but it takes time and it all depends on the public.

There is extensive CCTV footage of Deirdre as she walks through the town of Newbridge on July 28, 1998, added her father. “There is a good record as she moves through Newbridge. There is a very clear passage as she walks up the town.

There is quite a bit of her which is very clear, now the digitalisation will enhance the background. Gardaí will be able to see more people in the background.

“There are people out there with information, those are who we are appealing to.”

He said that gardaí have always stressed that they are keeping an open mind and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

“Any information is important.”