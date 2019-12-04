News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí to decide whether to release or charge Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith (left) being escorted by a Garda from the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday. Pic: Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:45 AM

Lisa Smith remains in custody in Dublin this morning after her return to Ireland from Turkey over the weekend.

She has spent a third night being questioned by gardaí and a decision is expected today on whether she will be released or not.

The 38-year-old had her period of detention extended to a third day and was still being questioned by members of the Garda Special Detective Unit overnight.

The Dundalk woman is in custody as part of a criminal investigation into alleged terrorist offences.

She was arrested by gardaí on Sunday morning after she returned to Ireland on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul with her two-year-old daughter.

She travelled to Syria three years ago to join the so-called Islamic State group, but maintains she was not involved in fighting.

She is still being held in Kevin Street garda station in Dublin, but her period of detention cannot be extended again.

