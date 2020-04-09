Gardaí to check rail passengers as Irish Rail announces reduced timetable

Gardaí will be boarding trains nationwide to ensure members of the public adhere to new travel restrictions.

Currently, all train services both commuter and rural lines around the Republic are operating on revised and scaled back schedules while rail travel between Dublin and Belfast has been cancelled for the past several weeks.

Irish Rail have advised customers t check times before they travel on www.irishrail.ie both for ongoing revised schedules, and for Easter weekend alterations.

Essential Maintenance Works taking place at: Sligo line (Thurs evening to Sunday inclusive)

Southside DART/Rosslare line (Sat and Sun)

Jane Cregan, a spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed that they are working with gardaí to ensure the new legislation, which has been in force since noon on Wednesday and lasts until Monday night.

“We are working with the gardaí to ensure the new rules are enforced all all commuter and national lines.

“Officers will be boarding trains to ensure all passengers are following the rules at train stations and on carriages when it comes to the new restrictions and to deal with any unsocial behaviour.

READ MORE Gardaí investigating posters threatening holiday home owners at Clare resort

“Obviously essential workers and those travelling for work will continue to be allowed to use the train and dart systems.”

Gardaí were given new powers, under Operation Fanacht, to restrict people's movements and gatherings on Wednesday under emergency health legislation brought in last month.

Officers can also detain members of the public who flout the advice of the public health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

Health Minister Simon Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Attorney General signed off on the measures on Tuesday night.

However, some people have been found to be flouting the guidelines.

Those convicted under the new rules could face a maximum of six months in prison and/or a fine of € 2,500.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: “Public transport is still available for essential use. This covers transport to and from work for essential workers, and journeys for essential shopping where the use of public transport is required.

"It also covers individuals who are in emergency situations and require access to medical or legal support.

"If an essential service or supply is further than the two kilometre limit for travel then people may travel outside that limit if it is absolutely necessary and remaining cognisant with the public health advice.

“The new enforcement measures announced yesterday for the restrictions on travel is ultimately a matter for An Garda Siochána.”

However, the Garda press office did not comment on how, they plan to enforce the new restrictions on train travel in conjunction with Irish Rail and how many officers will be directed by Garda headquarters to mounting such checks at railway and dart stations.

READ MORE Councils close beach car parks as they implore people to stay away