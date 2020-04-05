Gardaí thank public for compliance with ongoing Covid-19 restrictions

A senior officer in the Gardaí has thanked the public for continuing to comply with current health guidelines issued just over a week ago.

Only people in essential jobs can travel to work while social distancing and other restrictions also remain in place.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said; "We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines.

"It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place. By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives,” he said

Deputy Commissioner Twomey said that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

"The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Commissioner Twomey.





Deputy Commissioner Twomey, also says current advice is that Gardai do not have to wear masks when carrying out checkpoints.

He also says anyone who needs help can contact their nearest Garda station or local policing unit.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs An Garda Síochána’s National COVID-19 Co-Ordination Centre which manages the Gardaí's strategic response to COVID-19.