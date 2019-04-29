NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí targeting demand for prostitution stop 36 people in four counties

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Gardaí have stopped 36 people in an operation targeting the demand for prostitution.

They were stopped following a number of operations in Dublin, Wexford, Louth and Kildare.

Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday gardaí undertook three days of action to target the demand for prostitution and to enforce legislation which criminalizes the purchase of sex.

The operations in six divisions - Dublin North, East and South Central, Wexford Louth and Kildare - were coordinated by the Operation Quest team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

In total, 36 people were stopped and spoken to on suspicion of having paid for sexual services from an individual involved in prostitution.

Gardaí say the operation at the weekend reinforces a commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable people, including victims of human trafficking.

A number of files have been prepared for the DPP.

