Gardaí talk to three people as investigation into Cork father set on fire continues

Gardaí have now spoken to three people in relation to an attack on a father-of-three who was dragged from his home, doused in petrol and set on fire.

Keith Greaney, 23, was with his girlfriend, Nicole O'Leary, when three men broke into his home, dragged him from his bed, beat him with a car exhaust pipe and attacked him with a machete just before 4am.

The assailants then doused him in petrol, set him on fire and then smashed the windscreen of his car.

They left the scene in a black Ford Mondeo and Citroen Berlingo van which was later located by gardaí in the south of the city.

None of the assailants were masked.

Mr Greaney remains in an induced coma after the vicious attack on Monday morning in Mayfield, Cork.

Two men, aged 27 and 24 who gardaí wished to question in relation to the attack, voluntarily went to Mayfield Garda Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The two men, who are from the southside of the city, were not arrested but it is understood that their accounts may form part of a garda file into the attack on Mr Greaney at his home at Dunard, Lotamore.

Gardai have now also made contact with a third person that they were looking to speak to in relation to the attack, according to garda sources.

Doctors have described Mr Greany's burns as 'life-changing.'

Karen Collins, a neighbour of Mr Greaney's and a family friend told The Echo that Mr Greaney has already had to endure multiple tragedies as his brother, mother, and father all died while he was just a teenager.

“The trauma he has suffered over the last few years has been outrageous,” she said. “There have been so many tragedies but we’d like the family to know that the community will be here to rally around them.

No family should have to go through something like this.

A Garda spokesperson said that officers have now spoken to “a number of people” in relation to the "aggravated burglary".