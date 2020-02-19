News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí take DNA samples in bid to identify leg washed up on Donegal beach

Gardaí take DNA samples in bid to identify leg washed up on Donegal beach
Picture: Google Maps
By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 02:05 PM

Gardaí have taken DNA samples from part of a leg which was washed up on a Donegal beach yesterday.

The leg was found by a walker at Magheragallon Strand in Gaoth Dobhair around noon.

A full search operation was then conducted involving Gardaí, members of Bunbeg lifeboat and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo.

However, no other human remains have been found at this stage and the search has been stood down.

Garda Superintendent David Kelly said the recent force of Storm Dennis may have had an influence on how the body part ended up on a Donegal beach.

He said he could not say for operational reasons if the leg was that of a male or female.

He did say "The coroner was advised of the find and DNA samples have now been taken from the leg and have been sent for analysis.

"The results of those tests will determine the future course of the investigation."

READ MORE

Cork man who feels he looks like 'elephant man' settles action over alleged disfigurement

More on this topic

Body of woman found in her Kilkenny home may have been there for several daysBody of woman found in her Kilkenny home may have been there for several days

Walkers find woman's body on Donegal beachWalkers find woman's body on Donegal beach

Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in Co WexfordGardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in Co Wexford

Man's body found in River Liffey


TOPIC: Body

More in this Section

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told

Report lashes lack of climate actionReport lashes lack of climate action

Two Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospitalTwo Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospital


Lifestyle

He thought ‘Line of Duty’ would last just one season. Instead, it propelled him to international success. Ahead of the return of the acclaimed drama ‘Blood’, Adrian Dunbar tells Ed Power why it still feels like a dreamAdrian Dunbar: ‘I just got very lucky’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »