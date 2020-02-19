Gardaí take DNA samples in bid to identify leg washed up on Donegal beach

Gardaí have taken DNA samples from part of a leg which was washed up on a Donegal beach yesterday.

The leg was found by a walker at Magheragallon Strand in Gaoth Dobhair around noon.

A full search operation was then conducted involving Gardaí, members of Bunbeg lifeboat and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo.

However, no other human remains have been found at this stage and the search has been stood down.

Garda Superintendent David Kelly said the recent force of Storm Dennis may have had an influence on how the body part ended up on a Donegal beach.

He said he could not say for operational reasons if the leg was that of a male or female.

He did say "The coroner was advised of the find and DNA samples have now been taken from the leg and have been sent for analysis.

"The results of those tests will determine the future course of the investigation."