Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following an incident in Co Donegal this afternoon.

The man was found outside Celtic Apartments on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny before 4pm.

It is believed the man may have suffered a fall.

The area was sealed off and two ambulances and the Gardaí rushed to the scene.

However, it is understood the man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.

Gardaí say the result of this post mortem will determine the direction of their investigation.

Gardaí are still at the scene of the incident and the scene has been preserved for a forensic investigation.