Gardaí suspect latest gangland murder victim was lured to his death

Gardaí suspect the latest gangland murder victim was lured by his own gang associates or someone close to him at the behest of a rival crime boss.

The victim was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of a car, which was then set on fire in a quiet housing estate in Lucan, west Dublin.

It was badly burned out by the time the fire brigade was able to respond to the blaze on Mount Andrew Court after 8pm on Monday.

While gardaí believe they know the identity of the victim, they are awaiting the results of DNA tests and dental records to confirm.

The victim's partner reported him missing and he is said to have been seen getting into the car that was burned out.

Gardaí are trying to track this car's movements beforehand.

The victim was previously subject to an attempted murder in which he was shot repeatedly, but managed to survive.

Officers arrested key suspects for that attempted murder, including the rival crime boss, and are working on bringing possible conspiracy to murder charges against them.

Gardaí suspect that this rival gang boss managed to convince someone close to the victim, possibly a criminal associate, to lure him to the murder scene.

Emergency services were called to Mount Andrew Court on foot of reports of a car on fire, with Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí arriving there at around 8.15pm.

After the blaze was extinguished, fire crews could see the body of a man in the passenger seat.

Gardaí said that while they believe they know the identity of the man they were awaiting DNA tests for confirmation.

The scene was preserved overnight pending technical examination and a preliminary post mortem by Locum State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers.

The body was removed on Tuesday for a full post mortem. It is expected DNA tests could take 48 hours and dental records may also be checked.

The victim was on high alert for repeat attacks following the failed attempt on his life.

Gardaí said he would have been very careful about who he was meeting, leading to suspicions he knew the person driving the car he was getting into.

“The suspicion is he was either set up by his own gang or someone very close to him,” said one source.

Gardaí at the scene in Mount Andrew, Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Detectives are trying to draw up a list of those who would have been close enough to the victim for him to trust.

Gardaí said the ongoing feud was linked to "money, drugs and turf".

The victim's partner reported him missing to gardaí after becoming concerned for his safety.

He was reported getting into the car that was found burned out.

Gardaí have put out an appeal for any sightings of this vehicle - a navy Toyota Corolla 05-CW-2225.

Officers said the vehicle was sold on Wednesday November 13 and gardaí are seeking information regarding its movements since then.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have information, including any road users who travelled in the area on Monday night who may have dashcam footage available, to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.