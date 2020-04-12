Gardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years ago

Gardaí in Donegal have stopped a car and found that its tax had expired more than 11 years ago.

Gardaí seized the vehicle which was stopped in Ballyshannon.

A Garda spokesperson said they understand that some matters cannot be dealt with during the Covid-19 crisis.

However, they added that in this case, the absence of tax was simply not acceptable.

"The tax had expired over 11 years ago and it was subsequently seized.

"We understand that some matters cannot be dealt with at the moment but this is just not acceptable.

"Please ensure that your car is taxed and insured and in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads."

The Garda warned that checkpoints will continue across the country in a bid to keep people safe.

The owner of the car is due to appear before a future sitting of the courts.