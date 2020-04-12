News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years ago

Gardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years ago
By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Gardaí in Donegal have stopped a car and found that its tax had expired more than 11 years ago.

Gardaí seized the vehicle which was stopped in Ballyshannon.

A Garda spokesperson said they understand that some matters cannot be dealt with during the Covid-19 crisis.

However, they added that in this case, the absence of tax was simply not acceptable.

"The tax had expired over 11 years ago and it was subsequently seized.

"We understand that some matters cannot be dealt with at the moment but this is just not acceptable.

"Please ensure that your car is taxed and insured and in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads."

The Garda warned that checkpoints will continue across the country in a bid to keep people safe.

The owner of the car is due to appear before a future sitting of the courts.

READ MORE

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

More on this topic

Two men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the countryTwo men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country

Gardaí investigating after 'incident of criminal damage and theft' on Grafton StreetGardaí investigating after 'incident of criminal damage and theft' on Grafton Street

Two arrested in relation to spate of nationwide burglariesTwo arrested in relation to spate of nationwide burglaries

Female recruits find Garda test toughestFemale recruits find Garda test toughest


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in RoscommonWoman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon

Covid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection soonerCovid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection sooner

Serious car accident leaves man and woman in hospitalSerious car accident leaves man and woman in hospital

#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers


Lifestyle

The Scene & Heard arts and entertainment quiz has questions for all the familyScene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

Wolf Hall, a Stephen Hawking biopic and a classic Munster final between Cork and Waterford all feature among today's best.Sunday's TV Highlights: Wolf Hall, Stephen Hawking and a classic Munster final all feature

Social distancing can be tough. It can be especially tough for grandparents, who aren’t used to spending time away from family, especially their grandkids.From a distance: Small steps to lift spirits of grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »