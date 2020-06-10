Gardaí still have 'full suite' of powers despite lapse in Covid legislation

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan has said that the gardaí still have a “full suite” of powers even if legislation to enforce Covid-19 restrictions has lapsed.

However, he admitted that the power to stop people from travelling long distances was no longer in force.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk, Mr Flanagan denied that the ‘big stick’ approach to enforce regulations had been taken away.

Gardaí don’t use such an approach, he said.

The hallmark of the force since its foundation had been working in the community which had been seen to very good effect in recent months.

“All along the object of the Garda exercise was encourage, explain, engage, rather than enforce - and it was only as a last resort that the regulatory framework was subject to enforcement.”

Mr Flanagan added that the gardaí could use public order legislation to deal with issues such as parties.

“What we've done at the weekend is change the enforcement measures under the Covid-19 restrictions.

"I felt that we were reaching a stage, as indeed did the Garda Commissioner, where enforcement was entering into a number of grey areas in terms of distance, in terms of people crossing from one county bounds to another.”

The Minister also said that he was very concerned that the legislation introduced during the pandemic could lapse by the end of June if a new government was not formed.

There were no circumstances under which the Offences Against the State legislation, the Special Criminal Court legislation could be allowed to lapse, he said.

It needed to be dealt with by June 30.

Mr Flanagan said he believed there was still time to deal with the matter and that the special provisions in the Offences Against the State legislation would be debated in the Dáil next week.

“That will be one big hurdle surmounted if I can get it through on a majority. We then have the situation in the Seanad.

"The advice of the Attorney-General currently is to the effect that a properly constituted Seanad with 11 members, chosen by the Taoiseach of the day, must be set up.

“I look forward to developments on that - but I don't envisage any circumstances where the Offences Against the State special powers will be allowed to lapse.”