Gardaí spat or coughed on 64 times since Covid-19 restrictions began but compliance is high

Gardaí have been spat or coughed on 64 times since new Covid-19 restrictions were brought in.

The Garda figures from April 8 until May 9 also show they had to use anti-spit guards 47 times, and officers have also had to use their new powers 192 times.

Anti-spit guards are used by a Garda "as a last resort" where they feel "there is clear evidence of spitting now or where a member believes there is a clear and tangible threat of spitting posed by the subject".

The force said there is still a high level of compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines at the many checkpoints and high visibility patrols at tourist locations, natural beauty spots, and parks and beaches. A "small minority" of people were still not complying.

The force said that 192 times they have had to invoke their new powers amid "hundreds of thousands of interactions with the public".

They include arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken, while two were carried out after consulting a relevant medical professional. They said: "Arrest remains a last resort."

Commissioner Harris said: "Unfortunately, we continue to see these disgusting and despicable spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel.

These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks.

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances.

"We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

They also reported that they have come across 1,432 other non-coronavirus incidents in the course of Covid-19 operations.

These range from drink driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures to public order offences.