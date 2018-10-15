Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seriously concerned for man, 61, missing from Dublin

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 03:23 PM

Gardaí are searching for 61-year-old Denis Lyne, who is missing from his home in Dublin city centre.

Denis was last seen on October 14 in Dublin 1.

He is 5’6’’ and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a long-sleeved trench coat, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí have serious concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who has seen Denis or who can assist in locating him to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

MissingDublin

Related Articles

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 22, missing from Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing from Kilmainham

Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing mother and baby daughter

Man, 20, missing from home in Dublin

More in this Section

Cyclist in 'serious' condition after collision with car in Antrim

Report finds Ireland's school principals among best paid in Europe

Trinity announces new projects to build student accommodation and teaching facilities

Howlin 'concerned' how campaign for UN security seat affects Ireland's response over missing Saudi journalist


Breaking Stories

1 year since Alyssa Milano’s first #MeToo tweet: Have things actually changed for women?

What to wear to a job interview according to a style expert

Online Lives: Megan Kessie - 'Writing my blog became an escape'

Appliance of Science Are all raindrops the same size and shape?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »