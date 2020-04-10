Gardaí seize weapons and movie money in Tipperary

Around €2,200 in prop movie money and four weapons have been seized in Tipperary.

They were recovered after gardaí searched a house in Gortmalogue, Clonmel, yesterday evening.

The movie money was seized along with a small amount of drugs, pepper spray, a retractable baton and two knuckle dusters.

A man in his 30s was arrested but has since been released.

Gardaí said: "This 'movie money' or 'prop money' that bears a strong resemblance to genuine Euro notes is in circulation.

"They do not contain the security features so we would advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware and to take appropriate precautionary measures."