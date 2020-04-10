News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize weapons and movie money in Tipperary

Gardaí seize weapons and movie money in Tipperary
The prop money and weapons seized last night
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 01:30 PM

Around €2,200 in prop movie money and four weapons have been seized in Tipperary.

They were recovered after gardaí searched a house in Gortmalogue, Clonmel, yesterday evening.

The movie money was seized along with a small amount of drugs, pepper spray, a retractable baton and two knuckle dusters.

A man in his 30s was arrested but has since been released.

Gardaí said: "This 'movie money' or 'prop money' that bears a strong resemblance to genuine Euro notes is in circulation.

"They do not contain the security features so we would advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware and to take appropriate precautionary measures."

READ MORE

Three people injured during aggravated burglary in Tyrone


seizure

More in this Section

Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package

Woman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co MeathWoman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co Meath

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paperFianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to agree on ‘robust’ joint paper

Co Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebrationCo Louth priest blesses parishioners from a distance in Holy Week celebration


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps puts sails on the laundry with refreshing reasons to dry outdoors.Great drying out there: How to make drying clothes a breeze

Our battle with back pain is an uphill struggle and possibly even more so since we’ve started to work from home to help delay the spread of coronavirus.Put your back into it: Exercise to beat back pain

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.Chef Adrian: 'Eat what makes you happy now'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »