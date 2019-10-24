News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction
Kevin Lunney.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 09:37 PM

A van believed to have been used in the abduction of businessman Kevin Lunney has been found.

Investigating gardaí seized the van in the Duleek area of Co Meath and it is due to be forensically examined.

Last month, Garda Commisioner Drew Harris released a description of the van and appealed for information from the public in tracing its whereabouts.

The van is said to be a white high-roof van in poor condition with a distinctive red painted floor in the rear.

Kevin Lunney, aged 50, was abducted, beaten and tortured on September 17.

He was kidnapped near his home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, at around 6.40pm that night. His body was dumped on a lane in the Cornafean area of Cavan just before 9pm on the same evening.

The father of six was beaten and stabbed and had been doused in bleach in a bid to mask any DNA or other evidence of his attackers.

Gardaí made an initial breakthrough when they gathered CCTV footage identifying a suspect buying industrial bleach during the period Mr Lunney was abducted.

READ MORE

Forensic tests on suspected torture site of Kevin Lunney could take time

More on this topic

Campaign against QIH: ‘Someone is paying money to make this happen’Campaign against QIH: ‘Someone is paying money to make this happen’

Detectives probing Kevin Lunney attack hunt for white Transit vanDetectives probing Kevin Lunney attack hunt for white Transit van

Micheál Martin: We need new body to tackle crime at the border after Lunney attackMicheál Martin: We need new body to tackle crime at the border after Lunney attack

'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective


Kevin LunneyTOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k wonDaily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Gardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hearsGardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hears

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy


Lifestyle

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

Every year, teachers across the country are invited to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige. Every year, I respectfully opt out.Secret Diary of an Irish teacher: Opting out of Seachtain na Gaelige

Mica Paris kicks off the Cork Jazz Festival tomorrow night with a show featuring the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her own rise to fame and her love of the American legend.Mica Paris is bringing a little dream of Ella to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »