Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

A van believed to have been used in the abduction of businessman Kevin Lunney has been found.

Investigating gardaí seized the van in the Duleek area of Co Meath and it is due to be forensically examined.

Last month, Garda Commisioner Drew Harris released a description of the van and appealed for information from the public in tracing its whereabouts.

The van is said to be a white high-roof van in poor condition with a distinctive red painted floor in the rear.

Kevin Lunney, aged 50, was abducted, beaten and tortured on September 17.

He was kidnapped near his home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, at around 6.40pm that night. His body was dumped on a lane in the Cornafean area of Cavan just before 9pm on the same evening.

The father of six was beaten and stabbed and had been doused in bleach in a bid to mask any DNA or other evidence of his attackers.

Gardaí made an initial breakthrough when they gathered CCTV footage identifying a suspect buying industrial bleach during the period Mr Lunney was abducted.