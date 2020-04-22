Gardaí seize suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city

Gardaí have seized a suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city.

The seizure was made yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork city carried out a search of an area next to the cemetery off Skehard Road at 2.30pm.

During the search gardaí located "what appeared to be a single barrel shotgun that had the stock and the barrel sawn off".

Three shotgun cartridges were also located in close proximity.

Gardaí said that a further search of the area was carried out by the Southern Region Dog Unit and members of the Divisional Search team but no other items were discovered.

The suspected shotgun and ammunition will now be sent for ballistic analysis, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.