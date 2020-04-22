News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city

Gardaí seize suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city
Picture via gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 08:26 AM

Gardaí have seized a suspected sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Cork city.

The seizure was made yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork city carried out a search of an area next to the cemetery off Skehard Road at 2.30pm.

 

During the search gardaí located "what appeared to be a single barrel shotgun that had the stock and the barrel sawn off".

Three shotgun cartridges were also located in close proximity. 

 

Gardaí said that a further search of the area was carried out by the Southern Region Dog Unit and members of the Divisional Search team but no other items were discovered.

 

The suspected shotgun and ammunition will now be sent for ballistic analysis, gardaí said.

 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Chief Medical Officer appeals for people to obey restrictions despite good weather

More on this topic

Lillian and Gus toast 60th wedding anniversaryLillian and Gus toast 60th wedding anniversary

Green light for building work on selected social housing building sitesGreen light for building work on selected social housing building sites

Where there's a will there's way for Glanmire solicitorsWhere there's a will there's way for Glanmire solicitors

Man, 20s, arrested after failing to stop for gardaí at Cork coronavirus checkpointMan, 20s, arrested after failing to stop for gardaí at Cork coronavirus checkpoint


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month

Rural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big partiesRural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big parties


Lifestyle

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

COCOONED, self-isolating, looking for a treat, in this improving weather a chicken curry can be light and just right. Easy to make, there are plenty of recipes online and in cookbooks .Chicken tonight? Top 8 takeaway curries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »