Gardaí seize sawn-off shotgun after shots fired in Ballymun

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a sawn-off shotgun after shots were fired in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning.

The shots were fired at a house in the Shangan Terrace area of Ballymun at approximately 2.55am this morning

Gardaí recovered a sawn-off shotgun and two used shotgun cartridges and investigations are continuing

An upstairs window of the property was smashed in this incident but nobody was injured.

It is reported that a group of three males were seen running from the scene.

Gardaí say that the firearm will be forensically examined.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 64400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí

