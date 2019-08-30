News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize range of drugs within minutes of Electric Picnic opening

Gardaí seize range of drugs within minutes of Electric Picnic opening
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, August 30, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Gardaí seized a range of drugs within minutes of Electric Picnic opening on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the Garda Laois-Offaly Division said they had confiscated cocaine, ketamine, LSD and MDMA (ecstasy).

In a post of their official Facebook site, they said: "Gates opened at 4pm today [Thursday] and within minutes a number of seizures of illegal drugs have been made.

"Gardaí are carrying out searches and are reminding people attending that any seizures made will have consequences for the individual."

The post added: "Keeping people safe and free from harm is important. Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD, MDMA have been seized so far."

Gates to the Stradbally festival opened for early access ticket holder on Thursday, with events kicking off today.

Senior gardaí have separately told the Irish Examiner that anyone caught with drugs could face prosecution.

Detective Superintendent Brian Woods, attached to the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said gardaí will be conducting both "overt and covert" policing at the three-day festival.

Dr Eamon Keenan, head of HSE addiction services, warned users about the strength of ecstasy circulating and the risks posed by mixing multiple substances.

He said while drug use was not safe that the HSE was providing harm reduction messages to people who were going to use.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project is again providing welfare and outreach teams at Electric Picnic with harm reduction advice.

READ MORE

'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks

More on this topic

'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks

Gardaí seize drugs 'within minutes' of gates opening at Electric PicnicGardaí seize drugs 'within minutes' of gates opening at Electric Picnic

People going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivalsPeople going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivals

Here's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric PicnicHere's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric Picnic

TOPIC: Electric Picnic

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »