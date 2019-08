Gardaí have seized over €140,000 worth of drugs in a raid in Limerick.

Officers carried out a search in the Castleconnell area of the city yesterday.

They found €120,000 worth of cocaine, 20,000 worth of cannabis herb, along with MDMA and shotgun cartridges.

Two men in their twenties and thirties were arrested, and are being held at separate Garda stations in Limerick City.