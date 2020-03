Gardaí in Westmeath have seized more than €120,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants.

Officers searched a commercial premises on the Dublin Road in Athlone at around 10.45am this morning.

During the search, a suspected cannabis growhouse was found and 153 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €122,400 were seized.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Athlone Garda Station.

The suspected cannabis growhouse in Athlone today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Investigations are ongoing.