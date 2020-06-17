News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bay

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 11:25 AM

Gardaí in Limerick have seized money, ammunition and suspected drugs after seeing a car parking in a disabled spot.

A man in his 20s has also been arrested.

Gardaí were on Operation Disruption patrol when they saw a car parking in a disabled bay on Cecil Street.

They said they spoke to the driver, a man in his 20s, who handed over a container with €80 of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí said that the driver then fled on foot running down Catherine Street and was chased by gardaí, who also saw him discard another package.

They said: “He was arrested a short distance away and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

“A search of the car was then carried out and Gardaí seized €300 cash and a mobile phone.

“The discharged package was also recovered and also contained €320 suspected cannabis herb.” Gardaí said that a follow-up search was later carried out at a house in Thomandgate where they seized almost 100 rifle cartridges, €250 fireworks, approximately €3,800 cash, and €200 of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí said the man has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs and ammunition will all be sent for analysis.

