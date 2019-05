Gardaí have seized hand grenades and €2.5m worth of cannabis in Co. Meath.

Officers from Ashbourne in Co. Meath and the Ballymun Garda Drugs Unit, raided a property in Gormanston today.

The cannabis that was seized today. Pic: Grada Press Office.

During the course of the search, the cannabis herb and two hand grenades were discovered.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were called to the scene and made the devices safe.

A man was arrested at the property and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.