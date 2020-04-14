Gardaí seize guns and €500k of cocaine after car fails to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint

Gardaí in Dublin have seized half a million euro worth of drugs and two firearms in Dublin today.

Gardaí tried to stop a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the Phibsboro Road at around 4.30am this morning, but they said it sped off and officers chased it in a patrol car.

The car collided with a wall on Essex Quay in Dublin 2 and officers saw someone in the car throw something into the River Liffey.

The Garda Water Unit searched the river and found two handguns afterwards.

One of the guns seized by gardaí today. Pic: Garda Press Office.

Gardaí searched the car and 8kg of suspected cocaine, with an approximate street value of €500,000, and a small amount of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

Two men and one woman, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and are being questioned in three different Garda stations across Dublin.