Gardaí seize eight dogs after stopping van in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized eight dogs in Tipperary believed to be worth around €5,000.

The discovery was made shortly before 8pm last night when gardaí stopped a van at a speed check on the M8 motorway at Ashill in Thurles and they heard dogs barking.

The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not microchipped.

The dogs were seized by gardaí and are currently in a local animal shelter.

The dogs are lurchers, beagles and a border terrier.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.