Gardaí seize drugs worth €400k in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 09:42 AM

Gardaí have seized a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of €400,000 in Co Dublin.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, a car was stopped on Balbutcher Lane yesterday afternoon at around 4pm.

Two men, aged 55 and 22, were arrested at the scene and a quantity of cannabis herb was found in the vehicle after a search.

In a follow-up search of a house in Santry, Dublin 9, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was seized.

Two men aged 35 and 21, and a 27-year-old woman who were in the house at the time of the search were arrested and taken to Ballymun and Clontarf Garda Stations.

All five people are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 and investigations are ongoing.

