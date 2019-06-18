News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí seize drugs worth €320,000 and luxury goods during searches in west Dublin

Some of the items seized by gardaí today.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 09:10 PM

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €320,000 and a large amount of stolen property including luxury watches and a BMW during searches in Dublin today.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda stations began the search operation this morning in the Ratoath Road area of Finglas.

Heroin and cocaine worth more than €320,000 were seized during the searches which lasted into the evening.

A large amount of stolen property was also seized including high-value clothing, an amount of cash, two Rolex watches, a BMW vehicle and a small quantity of ammunition.

Three people were arrested following the operation.

Two women, both early 40s, were arrested and were detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station. They have both been charged in relation to the searches and released on bail.

One man. in his late 40s, was also arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Finglas Garda station. He has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The searches today were assisted by local garda units, including local uniform, community policing, drugs unit members and detective members. They were also assisted by a customs search dog, the Garda Water Unit and the Armed Support unit.

Gardaí say investigations ongoing.

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

