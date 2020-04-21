News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize drugs and mobiles outside Cork court

Gardaí seize drugs and mobiles outside Cork court
Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 03:37 PM

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized drugs and mobile phones which they believe were destined for prison.

Gardaí carried out two searches this morning outside Mallow District Court in Co. Cork.

A women in her 20s was arrested after being found in possession of €500 of suspected cannabis herb.

Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office
Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office

She is being held in Mallow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A second woman in her late teens was found in possession of suspected cannabis, heroin and a large quantity of tablets worth around €500. She also had two mini mobile phones.

Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office
Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office

No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí believe the items were for a prisoner in custody on remand from a prison.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and files will be prepared for the DPP.

READ MORE

Two men charged for assault while posing as gardaí in Dublin

More on this topic

Man arrested as gardaí seize drugs, fake money and fireworks at Limerick houseMan arrested as gardaí seize drugs, fake money and fireworks at Limerick house

250 cannabis plants seized following discovery of Killarney grow house250 cannabis plants seized following discovery of Killarney grow house

Gardaí and Revenue seize €38k of suspected cannabis herb in DublinGardaí and Revenue seize €38k of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in CorkMan, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

MallowdrugsTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen

Coronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test resultsCoronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test results

Government to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterpartsGovernment to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterparts

Pubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: VaradkarPubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: Varadkar


Lifestyle

For the next 12 months, the events will be held online as a response to Covid-19.London Fashion Week is going digital and gender neutral for the first time

Esther N McCarthy is a fan of innovative air purifiers, jugs and jewellery this week.Wish List: Ideas to improve lockdown life

Cheap Irish Home and Champions League Classic Matches are among today's top picks.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Cheap Irish Homes and Champions League Classics are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »