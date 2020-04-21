Gardaí seize drugs and mobiles outside Cork court

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized drugs and mobile phones which they believe were destined for prison.

Gardaí carried out two searches this morning outside Mallow District Court in Co. Cork.

A women in her 20s was arrested after being found in possession of €500 of suspected cannabis herb.

Some of the suspected drugs seized outside Mallow Dustrict Court today. Pic: Garda Press Office

She is being held in Mallow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A second woman in her late teens was found in possession of suspected cannabis, heroin and a large quantity of tablets worth around €500. She also had two mini mobile phones.

No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí believe the items were for a prisoner in custody on remand from a prison.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis and files will be prepared for the DPP.