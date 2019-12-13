Gardaí seize counterfeit goods worth €18k

Counterfeit Armani, Hugo Boss and Nike goods worth an estimated €18,000 have been seized by gardaí.

Shoes, clothes, bags and cosmetics with other labels including North Face, Adidas and Ted Baker were found during a search of a house in Mountain View, Carrick On Suir, County Tipperary.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí have warned that purchasing counterfeit goods can be dangerous, as sub-standard products may not comply with basic safety standards and may be flammable.

Buying counterfeit goods may also fund organised crime, gardaí have warned.

Counterfeit goods and piracy costs the Irish economy €909 million in lost sales, an EU report published in June found.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) 2019 Status Report estimates that this is equivalent of €192 per citizen per annum, and 5.4% of total sales.

Sales losses from counterfeiting and piracy loss are estimated at €60 billion a year across the EU.

Online shopping has led to a surge in the availability of counterfeit goods.

China is the main source country for goods infringing intellectual property rights (IPR).

Cigarettes and toys are the top two categories for counterfeit items seized across the EU.

A joint study published by EUIPO and the OECD this year estimates that IPR infringement in international trade could have been as high as 3.3% of world trade in 2016.

This represents an increase since a similar report was published by the two organisations in 2016.

Prosecutions in Ireland for suspected counterfeit goods are under Section 92 of the Trademarks Act 1996.